Honda Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 35,956 on Cars Till March-End - Details Here

Since the year 2021 has ended, Honda Cars India has treated customers to back-to-back discounts on its range of cars. While in January 2022, Honda gave significant discounts and bonuses on its popular cars like City and Amaze. In February too, the cars came with similar offers.

Now at the beginning of March, the Japanese automaker has again announced discounts of up to Rs 35,596 for several cars. These discounts are in the form of exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts among others.

However, the offers are grade, variant, and location-specific so it is advised that customers contact their nearest dealership to get more details on it. All the offers are valid only till March 31, 2022.

This time too, Honda’s best-selling sedan City comes with a discounted price. The fourth-generation Honda City petrol variant gets a total discount of Rs 20,000. Existing Honda users can avail of a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 while a Rs 7000 Honda car exchange bonus is also on offer. A corporate discount of Rs 8,000 is also available.

Customers can make the maximum savings while buying the fifth-generation Honda City where the manufacturer is offering a total of up to Rs 35,596 discount. This offer is valid on all grades and includes a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or FOC Accessories worth up to Rs 10,596. In addition, an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 is also available. Honda owners looking to swap their car can get a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 5,000 and a Honda exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000.

Meanwhile, Honda’s subcompact crossover SUV Honda WR-V also comes with a discounted price tag. Honda is offering discounts on car exchange worth Rs 10,000 while Honda owners can exchange their cars and get a Rs 7,000 bonus along with a Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus. Here too, a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 is available.

Customers planning to buy Honda Jazz can get either a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories worth up to Rs 12,158. The purchase can get even cheaper with an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. Honda owners get an additional advantage and can get a Rs 7,000 exchange bonus along with a Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus.

Comparatively, Honda Amaze doesn’t get many offers but you can still save a total of up to Rs 15,000. Honda is offering a Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus and Rs 6,000 exchange bonus for existing Honda owners. Whereas, a corporate discount of Rs, 4000 is also there.

