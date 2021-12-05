Honda Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 45,000 on Select Models in December 2021 - Details Here

What is synonymous with the end of the year? Discounts! That is exactly what Honda is doing. The Japanese automaker is slashing prices, making the offers better than ever. So, if you want to wave farewell to the year 2021 by bringing home a Honda automobile, now might be the time. The discounts include exchange incentives, cash advantages, free accessories, corporate discounts, and other perks. The details of the model-specific discounts available on various Honda products are shown below.

Honda City 5th and 4th Gen

Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs 45,108 and Rs 22,000 on all models of the fifth-generation Honda City and the petrol variant of the fourth-generation Honda City, respectively. The 5th generation Honda City comes with a cash discount of Rs 7,500 and complimentary accessories worth Rs 8,108. In addition, the company is giving an additional Rs 15,000 discount on automobile exchange in December 2021. Along with this, the company's offers provide a Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus and a Rs 9,000 exchange bonus. Not only that but there is a Rs.8,000 corporate discount too.

The offers for the Honda City 4th generation include a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 9,000, as well as a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

New Honda Amaze

In the final month of the year, Honda's sedan Amaze might receive an additional advantage of Rs 15000. The company gives a Rs 5,000 customer loyalty benefit. Customers will also get a Rs 6,000 Honda automobile exchange reward, and a Rs 4,000 corporate discount making the vehicle more affordable for them.

Honda WR-V

The WR-V can be purchased with up to Rs 28,000 discount. The offers include many benefits for customers, such as automobile transaction value of Rs. 10,000, Honda customer loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, Honda car exchanging bonus of Rs. 9000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 4000.

Honda Jazz

The company is providing substantial discounts of up to Rs 35,147 on all petrol models of the Honda Jazz. This includes deals such as a Rs 10,000 cash savings or a Rs 12,147 complimentary accessories, a Rs 2,000 car exchange deal, a Rs 5,000 loyalty bonus. Along with these amazing deals, the company is also providing a Rs 9,000 Honda car exchange bonus, and a Rs 4,000 corporate special offer.

In such a scenario, customers can take advantage of these fantastic discount offers by visiting their local Honda dealerships/showrooms and having a new car delivered to their home. This deal will be accessible throughout December, from December 1 till December 31.

