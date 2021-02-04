Honda Offering Discounts of Upto Rs 70,000 in February 2021; Details Here

Honda Cars India hasrolled out its list of discount offers for the month of February 2021. The local subsidiary of the Japanese auto giant sells a wide range of products in the Indian market, keeping in mind that it suits the needs of most prospective car buyers. The discount offer has been mainly provided to attract more number of buyers and the offer will be valid till February 20, 2021. If you are planning to buy a new car you can go through the below mentioned offers to make a choice.

Here is all you need to know about the model-wise offers:

The models which are on offer are the 4th and 5th gen City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, and CR-V.

Honda WR-V:

Launched in July 2020, the Honda WR-V facelift is offering cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 for all variants, except the VX MT Exclusive Edition grades. The dealers are also providing an alternative option to the customers where they can opt for Rs 29,427 worth of free accessories instead of a cash discount. The maximum cash discount the exclusive Edition grades have is of Rs 10,000 or the same value in accessories, along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

Honda Jazz:

The updated Jazz was launched in August 2020. Buyers who are interested in this car can avail up to Rs 25,000 as a cash discount if they purchase it by February 20. Alternatively, they can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 29,365. However, From February 21, 2021, the discount offer will reduce to Rs 15,000 or free accessories worth Rs 17,248.

Honda Amaze:

The second generation Honda Amaze is coming with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 or free accessories worth Rs 18,106. A free extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year has also been added on all grades except Special and Exclusive editions. An exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 is also being offered.

S MT and S CVT Special edition grades are being offered with either a cash discount of Rs 7,000 or (free accessories worth Rs 7,000) or an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. However, the buyer cannot avail both the offers together. The VX MT and VX CVT Exclusive Edition grades can be availed at a cash discount of Rs 12,000, or free accessories for the same value. It also comes with the addition of a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

Honda City (fifth-gen): Launched in August 2020, the car is being offered with a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 10,798. Also for all the variants, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. However, the offer of Rs 10,000 exchange bonus can only be availed from February 21, 2021.

Other offers:

Other than the above mentioned discount offers, Honda is also offering a “UIO” loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 to buyers who either own a Honda car registered in India or are the parent/spouse/child/sibling of a Honda owner in India. An additional cash bonus of Rs 10,000 for trading in an existing Honda car against a new one also adds to the perks provided by the company to its buyers.

However, there are no cash discounts on the fourth-gen City and CR-V, but “UIO” discounts are still applicable to them. The company is also offering corporate discounts for its models.