AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Honda Partners with General Motors to Develop Two New Electric Vehicles, Launch Expected in 2023

A sketch of Honda's latest EV concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

A sketch of Honda's latest EV concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

When the models launch in the next few years, they will have 2024 model year designations and be sold in the US and in Canada.

  • AFP Relaxnews Detroit
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Share this:

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak putting the automotive industry's production operations on hold as employees are ordered to stay at home, Honda is still drawing up plans for its electric vehicle lineup. The company announced that it is working with General Motors to create two of its brand new EVs.

Honda will be behind the "unique interior and exterior designs" which will be built and powered by GM's global EV platform and batteries. Both will be manufactured at GM plants in North America.

Though both EVs are in the very early stages of creation and specifications have not yet been determined, because they are being developed jointly, each will have tech from both companies integrated inside like GM's OnStar services and HondaLink.

As this partnership "will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification roadmap and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," according to Honda executive VP Rick Schostek, the company is currently in discussions with GM to continue such a partnership beyond this pair of EVs.

When the models launch in the next few years, they will have 2024 model year designations and be sold in the US and in Canada.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,178

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,277,204

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266,458

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,568

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres