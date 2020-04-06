Honda Partners with General Motors to Develop Two New Electric Vehicles, Launch Expected in 2023

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak putting the automotive industry's production operations on hold as employees are ordered to stay at home, Honda is still drawing up plans for its electric vehicle lineup. The company announced that it is working with General Motors to create two of its brand new EVs.

Honda will be behind the "unique interior and exterior designs" which will be built and powered by GM's global EV platform and batteries. Both will be manufactured at GM plants in North America.

Though both EVs are in the very early stages of creation and specifications have not yet been determined, because they are being developed jointly, each will have tech from both companies integrated inside like GM's OnStar services and HondaLink.

As this partnership "will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification roadmap and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," according to Honda executive VP Rick Schostek, the company is currently in discussions with GM to continue such a partnership beyond this pair of EVs.

When the models launch in the next few years, they will have 2024 model year designations and be sold in the US and in Canada.