Honda Partners With Juana Tech to Launch International STEM Competition in India

Honda Cars India has partnered with Juana Technologies to launch “India Innovate – Wheels to Fly”, India chapter of an esteemed international STEM (Science, technology, Engineering & Mathematics) competition “Race to the line” powered by The Learning Partnership. The competition and its supporting curriculum are designed to equip students with skills, resources & an opportunity to learn theoretical concepts through experiential learning. This initiative in India is the country’s first STEM-based Model Rocket Car Making and Racing competition. The competition will see the participation of 5,000 students from over 100 schools across 25 cities. During the course of the competition, children will get to learn complex and peculiar concepts like aerodynamics, motion, coding and computation.

The Competition consists of 2 programs: Fly to the Line (Air Glider making) – for classes 4th to 5th & Race to The Line (car making) – for classes 6th to 10th, which is spread across 2 qualifying rounds (school & regional) & 1 National Finale.

This STEM competition first started in England in the year 2015 and has travelled through Wales, Scotland, Hong Kong, U.A.E., China and Vietnam since then. The competition aims at promoting innovative thinking and inspire students to pursue a career in the STEM fields, i.e. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics related streams.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Rajesh Goel, SVP & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The India Innovate – Wheels to Fly is a globally acclaimed STEM-based competition which will help us to connect with thousands of students across the country and encouraging them to adopt the problem-solving approach. Students will be able to apply concepts like aerodynamic design which plays a very important role in developing mobility products. We believe students of today will be creators of tomorrow and it is important to engage with these young curious minds and power their dreams, for a better tomorrow”

Mrs. Swati Ganguly, CEO & Co Founder, Juana Technologies said, “We are thrilled to partner with Honda Cars in bringing this global competition to India. We are hopeful that with this integration of industry and academia, students will be inspired to pursue careers in STEM and come up with innovative solutions to complex challenges in life.”

