Honda Racing Car Partners With Casio India to Launch Special Edition Edifice Watch Collection

Casio India has launched a special-collaboration model with Honda Racing for its EDIFICE range of watches. The collaboration pays ode to the 20th anniversary of EDIFICE. The Honda Racing Limited edition watch comes with a carbon face, gold Edifice branding, and a blood-red band. From Bluetooth and smartphone app connections to allow auto-adjustment of world time zones to a fancy lap timer that exports the day’s records to a paired phone hassle free, the watch is an amalgamation of over the top features and stylish look.

The collection is exclusively available on Casio India’s e commerce website. Past two decades, Edifice has come up with a variety of aristocratic, sleek style watches including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. On its 20th anniversary the brand continues to venture into new realms through its innovative and unique offerings.

Therefore, in addition to the limited-edition model, Edifice has also launched 3 new models that reflect the brand’s elaborate face designs, leading edge technology, long lasting material and fashionable work of art.

Honda Racing is the motor sports activities that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pursues around the world and EDIFICE is known as the high-performance metal chronograph.