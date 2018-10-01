English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda Recalls 1.4 Million Cars to Replace Passenger Airbag Inflators
Honda says it is ahead of schedule with more than 77 percent of existing recalls repaired.
Honda logo (Image: Reuters)
Honda says it will recall 1.4 million US cars to replace Takata front passenger airbag inflators. The company says the recall, which covers Honda and Acura vehicles, is part of an attempt to get ahead of a government-mandated schedule of recalls on the Japanese-made airbags.
Honda says owners of the vehicles should schedule the free repair at authorized dealerships as soon as possible. The Honda recalls are the fourth part of a five-phase plan announced by the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration in May of 2016.
The inflators have resulted in the largest series of auto recalls in US history, covering 37 million vehicles and about 50 million inflators.
The inflators have resulted in the largest series of auto recalls in US history, covering 37 million vehicles and about 50 million inflators.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
