Honda Activa, Grazia, CB Shine and Aviator Recalled Over Quality Issue
The company will replace the suspected parts of models that were manufactured between February 4, 2019, to July 3, 2019.
New Honda Activa 125. Representational image. (Photo: Honda)
Honda Motorcycles and Scooters has announced a recall of 50,034 units for a suspected quality issue in the ‘Front-Brake master cylinder’ which may cause difficulty in the rotation of the front wheel and may further lead to wheel jam in extreme situation. The models subjected to the recall include the Aviator (DISC), Activa 125 (DISC), Grazia (DISC), CB Shine (SELF DISC) CBS variants.
The company will replace the suspected parts of models that were manufactured between February 4, 2019, to July 3, 2019. The company through its dealers will directly notify affected customers via call/e-mail/ SMS for inspection of their vehicle from today. Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Services > Campaign section on the company’s website.
