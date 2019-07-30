Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Honda Recalls 5,088 Cars in India to Replace Takata Front Airbag Inflators

Affected Honda cars with Takata front airbags need to be switched urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Honda Recalls 5,088 Cars in India to Replace Takata Front Airbag Inflators
This is the 5th generation of Honda CR-V. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/News18.com)
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced that it has expanded its campaign to replace Takata driver and passenger front airbag inflators in 5,088 units of its previous generation models of Jazz, City, CR-V, Civic and Accord. Models that will be subjected to the recall will include 10 units of Jazz models that were manufactured between 2009 and 2012, 2099 units of City models that were produced between 2007 and 2013, 52 units of Civic models manufactured between 2006 and 2008, 2577 units of CR-V models that were manufactured between 2003 and 2008 as well as 2011 and 350 units of Accord models manufactured in 2003.

The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India from 29th July 2019 and the company will communicate with customers directly.

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17 characters alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website. Affected Takata front airbags need to be switched urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated. The airbag inflator casing might rupture which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
