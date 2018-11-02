Honda Registers Domestic Sales of 14,233 Units In October 2018

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has registered monthly domestic sales of 14,233 units in October 2018. HCIL also exported a total of 440 units in October 2018. The company has registered a cumulative growth of 3% selling 108,652 units during April- October period in 2018, against 105,503 units in the corresponding period of April - October in 2017.Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd, said “Despite the festival season, the consumer sentiment has remained subdued last month in comparison to other years. However, Amaze continued its strong performance and the recently launched CR-V created fresh excitement in its segment with its premium offering.”The company had sold 14,234 units in the corresponding month last year.