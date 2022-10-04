Honda Replaces Hero MotoCorp as India's Numero-uno Two-wheeler Brand in September 2022

Honda 2-Wheelers India has replaced Hero MotoCorp as the top-selling two-wheeler brand in the domestic market for the month of September. Honda surpassed its former partner in terms of sales for the first time in over two years. As per the data available on Vahaan Portal – vehicle registration tracker in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sold 2,85,400 units in September whereas HMCL sales stood at 2,51,939.

This was after Honda managed to maintain its August sales figure with only a marginal dip whereas Hero MotoCorp’s sales dropped by 50,000 units. In August, Pawan Munjal-led Hero sold 3,04, 713 units, 52,774 more than September’s figure.

Hero MotoCorp’s sales dropped even in its stronghold rural states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. The company sales dipped by 36 percent in UP, 24 percent in Bihar and 21 percent in Jharkhand on a month-on-month basis, reported Business Standard.

While there is no segment-wise bifurcation of the available data, the gain of Honda over Hero is likely to be backed by strong performance in the scooter market. According to Mobility Outlook, the Japanese company retailed over 695,388 scooters in the April-August 2021 period, whereas in the same period this fiscal, it sold around 1,062,943 scooter units, recording over 52 percent YoY growth.

In the motorcycle segment, Honda recorded a 40.96 per cent YoY jump with sales of 7,58,157 units from April- August 2022 compared to 5,37,851 units in the corresponding period of the last year.

Hero MotoCorp also recorded a YoY growth of 23. 53 per cent in the motorcycle segment. Compared to 16,78,605 units of motorcycles sold during April and August 2021, the company sold 2,073,580 this year

Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp is ready to unveil a slew of new motorcycles with an aim to consolidate its position in the market. The company recently introduced the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition with an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.30 lakh.

