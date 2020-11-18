Honda Reveals All-New 2022 Civic Prototype; Production Model Expected for Early 2021 Launch

Japanese car marker Honda has been working on its iconic car Civic’s next generation model. The car making giant has now unveiled the prototype of the next year’s model. If all goes as per plan, then the final production spec model will be unveiled in early 2021. The brand has released a video on its official YouTube channel.

From the looks of it, the new generation Civic will be the same size as the 10th generation model. The upcoming vehicle is based upon the same platform on which the current generation Civic is based upon. The makers, however, have claimed that the 2021 Civic looks wider and lower than before.

The front of the car is different from its predecessor. It has definitely got a bold old grille and sharp LED DRLs. This update has certainly added a more sophisticated look to the car. 2021 Honda Civic has got 19-inch black wheels and was draped in Solar Flare Pearl paint. These two aspects will be the same in the final production spec model as well. The brand has also said that they will be offering a variety of colour options in the upcoming vehicle.

In terms of interiors, Honda has not unveiled the exact details. It is being said that in order to keep up with the times, the upcoming car will have all the latest equipment. The vehicle will have a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment unit, instead of the 7 inch unit that is in the current generation one. The 2021 Honda Civic will also have the first ever all digital instrument cluster.

It is reported that the international debut of the production-spec 2021 Honda Civic will take place in the first half of the year. Till now, there are no details regarding the market specific launches. Since India has never been a priority market for Civic, there are chances that the launch here will be delayed in comparison to the international launch.