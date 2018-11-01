English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Honda Reveals Nearly Cabinless Concept Truck at SEMA 2018

This brawny concept exposes passengers to the outdoors with nothing but a cabin frame overhead.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 1, 2018, 12:58 PM IST
Honda Reveals Nearly Cabinless Concept Truck at SEMA 2018
The Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept debuted at SEMA 2018. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Honda opened the 2018 SEMA show with the Rugged Open Air Concept, an open air truck designed -- both inside and out -- to withstand the great outdoors.

Honda used the opening day of SEMA 2018 as an opportunity to showcase its new off-road-ready Rugged Open Air Concept -- an aggressively styled pickup complete with the "utility of the Honda Ridgeline" and the "off-road ruggedness" of the Honda Pioneer.

This brawny concept exposes passengers to the outdoors with nothing but a cabin frame overhead. The interior was redesigned to be ale to survive in the face of nature with waterproof upholstery and durable paint-on surfaces "to protect the exposed instrument panel from the elements."

Though the model is a concept, it has been developed with existing Honda parts, making the off-roader a potential reality for some. The modified Ridgeline body and suspension are coupled with production Pioneer doors, and a custom bed and tailgate panels inspired by thePioneer 1000side-by-side.

This Rugged model stands beside an impressive lineup of Honda models on display in LA, including the Honda Civic Type R TCR, the THR-W Honda Civic Type R, the F3 Americas Race Car, the 2019 Honda Insight, the Honda Ridgeline Overland Concept, and a collection of Powersports models.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
