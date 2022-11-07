Honda Rolls Out 20 Lakhth Made-in-India Car from Tapukara Facility, Details Here

Honda Cars India has achieved the cumulative production milestone of 2 million units in the country. The 20 lakhth vehicle to roll out of assembly line at Tapukara facility was a Honda City sedan.

The roll out event of 2 millionth made in India Honda car was attended by senior leadership from Honda’s Regional Office including Mr. Hiroshi Tokutake, Executive Vice President, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Mr. Katsuhiro Kaneda, Director, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. along with the HCIL management team.

Having commenced production nearly 25 years back in December 1997, Honda’s current product lineup includes Honda City e-HEV, Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the last 25 years. We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners and supplier partners for their confidence in us and making Honda a very loved and trusted brand in the country.”

India also serves as a key export base for Honda for both completed vehicles and components. The company currently exports made in India Honda City and Honda Amaze to 16 markets across the globe. Reportedly, it has cumulatively invested over Rs 10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India. The brand presently has 330 dealership facilities spread over 242 cities in India.

“Our state-of-the-art manufacturing operations in India are equipped to manufacture automobiles and components of global quality standards for supply to both domestic and export markets. We remain committed to providing all our customers with the most advanced, cutting-edge technology products for a premium and worry-free ownership experience, which add value to their daily lives,” added Tsumura.

Honda has a manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan which is spread across 450 acres and has a production capacity of 180,000 vehicles per year. Being an integrated production unit, it comprises of all functions of Forging, Press Shop, Powertrain shop, Weld shop, Paint shop, Plastic Molding, Engine assembly, Frame assembly and Engine Testing facility.

“At Honda, our corporate goal is to be a company that society wants to exist. In this spirit, we believe that our efforts also benefit the socio economic development of the region and local community,” concluded Tsumura.

Besides the new car business, Honda offers a one-stop solution for buying and selling pre-owned cars through its business function Honda Auto Terrace.

