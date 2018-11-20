Honda Scooters Surpass 25 Million Sales Mark in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced its scooter sales have now crossed the landmark 25 million milestone figure. Honda had achieved the 10 million sales mark in 13 years. The company went onto add 10 million customers in the next 3 years. Adding the next 5 million within 1 year, Honda 2Wheelers is the only scooter manufacturer in India to cater to over 25 million customers.Scooters made a comeback in India almost 18 years ago. Honda, at the time, had launched the Activa in the scooter segment. Furthermore, Honda says that their segment contribution has increased from 10% in 2001 to 32% in 2018.Honda has one of the largest scooter portfolios in the industry ranging from the Cliq to India’s top-selling Activa to the premium 125cc range including Activa 125 & Grazia. Honda has a market share of 57%.Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “From activating the scooter market to becoming the largest selling 2Wheeler in the country, Honda Activa transformed the way Indians ride. We thank our valued 25 million Honda scooter customers for trusting in the brand & making us the first choice of India."He further added, "Honda remains committed to bring the Joy of Riding to our customers by meeting their ever-growing & evolving demand with the core strength of advanced technology & innovation. Over the years, love and trust of customers for Honda scooters keeps growing & taking this motivation ahead, Honda firmly aims to lead the next wave of scooterization which has already started in Tier-II and tier-III towns.”