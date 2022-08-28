Honda Shine Celebration Edition Launched in India at Rs 78,878

Honda 2-Wheelers India has launched the Shine Celebration Edition at a sticker price of Rs 78,878 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) in the country. To be available in two colour schemes namely Matte Steel Black Metallic and Matte Sangria Red Metallic, it will be retailed in both drum and disc variants.

Honda Shine Celebration Edition is presented in a golden theme with fresh stripes, golden wingmark emblem and celebration edition logo on the tank top. In addition, it boasts of a new saddle brown seat while the muffler cover is finished in a matte axis grey metallic colour. The front blends get an all new golden garnish.

Speaking on the new edition launch, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “As the nation warms up for the upcoming festive season, at HMSI we wanted to amplify this fervor further for our customers across regions.”

Honda Shine Celebration Edition also flaunts a shade of gold on the side covers. Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged and carries the same elements as the regular model. It is powered by the 123.94 cc single-cylinder petrol engine which develops top power of 10.6 bhp and peak torque of 11 Nm. The suspension duties are helmed by a telescopic fork upfront while there twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear.

“Renowned famously as one of the most appealing executive motorcycle, brand Shine continues to delight millions of Indians in their journey on two-wheels. I am confident that the all-new celebration edition avatar will light up the festival vibes and bring new delight for our customers,” added Ogata.

