Honda SP 125 BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 72,900

Honda has launched the SP 125 with BS-VI engine at Rs 72,900 (ex-showroom). Powering the SP 125 is Bharat Stage VI compliant 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). A performance accelerator to the HET engine, Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology optimizes performance by reducing friction, enables silent start and provides a smooth eco-friendly ride.

The ESP technology in the SP125 makes sure it starts the engine jolt free via the same AC generator used to generate current and charge the battery while riding. This eliminates the need for a conventional starter motor, thus, there is no gear meshing noises.

Two new mechanical features lead to engine start without applying much force - the first being efficient utilisation of decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves (at the beginning of compression stroke) followed by the Swing Back feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction allowing the piston to take a ‘running start’, making it easier to start the engine with a small amount of power.

The SP 125 BSVI comes equipped with a full digital meter which keeps the rider updated with all the information on the go. The meter displays details like fuel efficiency details. ECO Indicator, Gear Position Indicator, Service Due Indicator & other information like TRIP, Clock, On-Board Diagnostic light.

It gets 3 new real-time informatics like Range (displays distance one can travel with existing fuel in the tank), Average fuel efficiency (fuel efficiency of the particular trip) & Real-time Fuel Efficiency for an advanced riding experience. The switchable ECO Indicator measures various parameters to determine economical riding condition. The glowing ECO light affirms the rider of best fuel efficiency. It displays the currently engaged gear and helps the rider to get optimum performance out of the motorcycle.

The bike comes fitted with HET Tyre (Low Rolling Resistance tyre). Developed with a new tyre compound technology, it reduces energy loss while maintaining optimum grip. Bright & constant LED DC headlamp makes riding over rough roads & low speeds during the night more convenient. Engine Start/Stop Switch1st in the segment: For the first time in 125 cc motorcycle segment, integrated engine start/stop switch has been added for more convenience. The two-way functioning switch can be used to start the engine when pressed downwards and acts as an engine kill switch when pressed upward.

SP 125 BSVI comes with a 5-speed transmission which gives a smooth ride even at higher speeds. The 5 step adjustable rear suspension can be adjusted as per road conditions for a smoother ride. It also comes with seal chain which needs less frequent adjustments and low maintenance. Making every ride on new SP 125 BSVI comfortable and convenient, is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with equalizer.

