Honda Teases Upcoming Accord Ahead of Launch, Flaunts Sleek Look

Honda is all set to lift the veil off its 11th-generation Accord sedan in November. Weeks before the launch, the Japanese carmaker released three teaser shots of the upcoming car on Twitter. The pictures tweeted by the company's Twitter handle feature the new model's front fascia, tail, and infotainment touchscreen. Honda has claimed that the 2023 Honda Accord has been made sleeker and bolder than its predecessors without compromising its “legendary reliability”. As the company gears up to the official reveal, here's a look at the features of the brand-new sedan.

The nose of the 11th-generation car is sharp and angular. The headlamps and DRLs have been given a lifted shape, with the lights in the teaser shot reminiscent of a bull's horns. Two bold, pronounced creases along the hood add to this aggressive look, completed by a large hexagonal grille that features a triangular pattern. The lower part of the bumper features a three-tiered air dam curving slightly towards the edges.

The car's rear design features two sleek single LEDs covering the entire car's width, barring the centre, where the logo is featured. While the left-hand side features thin “Accord” lettering in shiny silver, the right side shows a Hybrid Touring Badge. The pronounced horizontal and diagonal lines placed tastefully on the tail add to the sleek look.

The infotainment screen visible in the last teaser shot is touted to be the largest a Honda car has ever had. The 12.3-inch rectangular screen is placed atop the dashboard. The only physical button visible in the picture is a knob, likely to adjust the volume level. The image also offers a sneak peek at the instrument cluster, which seemingly has a digital display.

While we do know that the car is a hybrid, details about its powerhouse are still shrouded in mystery. The manufacturer has also claimed that the hybrid powertrain will be more responsive and fun to drive.

The details of the pricing of the new Honda Accord will get clearer with the launch.

