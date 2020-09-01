Honda to Continue Selling 4th-Gen City in India Alongside All-New Model, 2 Variants on Offer

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced that it will continue selling the 4th-Generation Honda City in two variants SV and V grade with 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol engine in Manual Transmission. The two grades of 4th Generation Honda City will be sold concurrently with the recently launched All-New 5th-Generation Honda City. The old-gen Honda City will be priced at Rs 9,29,900 for the SV MT model and Rs 9,99,900 for V MT model (all prices Ex-showroom).

Speaking on the development, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “While the All New 5th Gen Honda City has created new benchmark of supremacy occupying the most premium position in the mid-size sedan segment, we had decided to continue selling the 4th Generation Honda City as it continues to be a popular model with its contemporary styling and is also BS-6 compliant. With continuation of 4th Generation Honda City in SV and V grade, we have ensured that the City brand is available to wider set of customers in terms of trims and different price points in the mid-size sedan segment.”

The 4th Generation Honda City has cumulatively sold over 3.5 lakh units since its launch in January 2014 in India. The 4th Gen Honda City will now be available in SV and V grade with BS-6 compliant 1.5L i-VTEC Petrol engine in Manual Transmission.

The All-New 5th Generation Honda City is available in 3 grades offered in Petrol and Diesel variants – V, VX and ZX. The Petrol model is offered with new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC in 6-Speed Manual Transmission and 7-Speed CVT and the Diesel model is offered with 1.5L i-DTEC DOHC Diesel engine in 6-Speed Manual Transmission, across the 3 grades.