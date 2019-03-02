English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda to Debut EV Prototype at Geneva Motor Show
According to Honda, it's been greatly inspired by contemporary homes and is complete with a plethora of digital driving aids and entertainment features.
Honda has announces the e Prototype before its Geneva premiere. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Next week, Honda is scheduled to unveil the e Prototype urban electric vehicle, and while it looks like a funky city car from the future, its story officially began two summers ago. Two years ago when the Urban EV Concept first debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Honda promised that a production model would be launched in 2019 and sure enough, the day has arrived: on Tuesday, the company announced that the Honda e-Prototype will make its world premiere at the Geneva International Motor Show next week.
Honda brought the simplistic exterior design from the 2017 Urban EV Concept into 2019 along with the minimalistic and contemporary interior -- though we won't officially be able to see what's on the inside until the model premieres next week. According to Honda, it's been greatly inspired by contemporary homes and is complete with a plethora of digital driving aids and entertainment features.
The focus of the design since 2017 has been functionality and purpose while being easy on the eyes. Both the clean lines and orderly exterior satisfy this mission and also aid in the vehicle's aerodynamic performance. Obtrusive conventional side mirrors have been replaced with more practical, slim compact cameras. The charging port can be found in the center of the hood making it easy for drivers to charge the vehicle from either side.
A new EV platform gives the model a relatively long wheelbase, wide track, and short overhangs to "facilitate exceptional urban manoeuvrability and dynamic driving characteristics" while remaining cute and compact. It has a driving range above 200km and can charge to 80 percent in a half an hour. The e-Prototype will be unveiled on March 5 in Geneva where it will be on display for the public starting March 7. Production will begin later this year.
