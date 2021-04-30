Honda to Enter Electric Two-Wheeler Market by 2024, Four Models on the Cards

Electric vehicles are the only way ahead. Many automobile companies have already started working on their EV offerings. Of late, many popular two-wheeler makers have also joined the bandwagon. The latest to join the league is Honda.

According to a report published in Autocar India , Honda is working towards launching it electric motorcycle by 2024. The brand intends to roll out three two-wheelers in the personal use category while one motorcycle is expected to be launched in the fun category.

From what is known till now, out of the three two-wheelers, two will be electric scooters while one will be a motorcycle. As of now, there is no detail about the design or battery, but it is being said that vehicle will be able to give a performance that one gets from a 50cc to 125cc petrol-powered two-wheeler.

As for the offering in the Fun category, no particular details are known till now. However, if speculations are to be believed, then there are chances that this two-wheeler will be a high-performance electric motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Pierer Mobility -the parent company of Husqvarna — has also confirmed that they are working on their electric two-wheeler. The brand will be calling their offering E-Pilen and if all goes well, the motorcycle will hit the market in September 2022. Certain specs of the much-awaited vehicle have come to light, including a variant that will be able to generate 8kW (10.8hp). There are chances that the company will also come up with other variants of their upcoming electric two-wheeler.

In terms of design, one can expect a round LED headlamp on the front. The rear of the motorcycle has been kept basic with a number plate and indicators. Even though there is no information regarding the battery capacity of E-Pilen, it is being said that it will be able to cover a distance of 100 kilometres per full charge. The production work of this eagerly awaited vehicle will be done at the Bajaj plant in Pune’s Chakan in Maharashtra.

