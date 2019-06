Honda to Launch Activa 125 BS-VI in India Today - Watch it Live Here

Honda two-wheelers India will launch the new Actia 125 with a BS-VI compliant engine in India on Wednesday. Major automakers are racing to introduce their own BS-VI iterations after the Supreme Court of India recently ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. Honda's launch comes a day after Hero MotoCorp announced that it became the first manufacturer in India to get BC-VI certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology.A three-judge bench said that the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel. In 2016, the Centre announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020. The major difference between the existing BS-IV and forthcoming BS-VI norms is the presence of sulphur in the fuel. While the BS-IV fuels contain 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, the BS-VI grade fuel only has 10 ppm sulphur content.Watch the launch live here- https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/BS-VI-Launch