Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Honda to Launch Activa 125 BS-VI in India Today - Watch it Live Here

Honda's launch of the BS-VI compliant Activa 125 comes a day after Hero MotoCorp announced that it became the first manufacturer in India to get BC-VI certification for its i-Smart Splendor

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honda to Launch Activa 125 BS-VI in India Today - Watch it Live Here
New Honda Activa 125. Representational image. (Photo: Honda)
Loading...
Honda two-wheelers India will launch the new Actia 125 with a BS-VI compliant engine in India on Wednesday. Major automakers are racing to introduce their own BS-VI iterations after the Supreme Court of India recently ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. Honda's launch comes a day after Hero MotoCorp announced that it became the first manufacturer in India to get BC-VI certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology.

A three-judge bench said that the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel. In 2016, the Centre announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020. The major difference between the existing BS-IV and forthcoming BS-VI norms is the presence of sulphur in the fuel. While the BS-IV fuels contain 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, the BS-VI grade fuel only has 10 ppm sulphur content.

Watch the launch live here- https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/BS-VI-Launch
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram