English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda to Launch Activa 125 BS-VI in India Today - Watch it Live Here
Honda's launch of the BS-VI compliant Activa 125 comes a day after Hero MotoCorp announced that it became the first manufacturer in India to get BC-VI certification for its i-Smart Splendor
New Honda Activa 125. Representational image. (Photo: Honda)
Loading...
Honda two-wheelers India will launch the new Actia 125 with a BS-VI compliant engine in India on Wednesday. Major automakers are racing to introduce their own BS-VI iterations after the Supreme Court of India recently ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. Honda's launch comes a day after Hero MotoCorp announced that it became the first manufacturer in India to get BC-VI certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology.
A three-judge bench said that the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel. In 2016, the Centre announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020. The major difference between the existing BS-IV and forthcoming BS-VI norms is the presence of sulphur in the fuel. While the BS-IV fuels contain 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, the BS-VI grade fuel only has 10 ppm sulphur content.
Watch the launch live here- https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/BS-VI-Launch
A three-judge bench said that the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel. In 2016, the Centre announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020. The major difference between the existing BS-IV and forthcoming BS-VI norms is the presence of sulphur in the fuel. While the BS-IV fuels contain 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, the BS-VI grade fuel only has 10 ppm sulphur content.
Watch the launch live here- https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/BS-VI-Launch
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Friday 31 May , 2019 Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
Monday 03 June , 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Wednesday 15 May , 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Satin Shirt-dress at The Sky is Pink Wrap-up Party
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli Shares a 'Special Picture' With Sehwag and Tendulkar
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- NASA Installs Webcam to Give Live Feed of making of Mars 2020 Rover to Viewers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results