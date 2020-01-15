Honda to Launch Activa 6G BS-VI Scooter in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India is all set to launch its Activa 6G scooter today. The Activa 6G is the third BS-VI compliant two-wheeler from the brand and will sit atop the 5G Activa in the brand's lineup. The Activa scooter is the country's best selling two-wheeler for years and the upcoming Activa 6G is likely to be more expensive than the 5G model. For reference, the Honda Activa 5G starts from Rs 55,934 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While there's no official word from HMSI on the specs of the Activa 6G, some of the specifications of the Activa 6G were leaked recently. As per the leaked data, the upcoming 6G scooter will have an engine with less power than the current-generation model.

Feature-wise, the Honda Activa 6G is expected to come with silent ACG starter, external fuel filler cap, semi-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamp and USB charging port among others. Some of these features are also available in the Activa 5G.

Some reports also suggest that the Activa 6G could also come with a more informative instrument cluster with real-time fuel efficiency, range and more information. The Activa 6G will get 10-inch steel wheels with tubeless tyres and 130mm drum brakes on both ends.

When launched, the Activa 6G will compete with the TVS Jupiter and Hero Maestro Edge.

