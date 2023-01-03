Honda to Launch All-New Mid-Size SUV to Rival Hyundai Creta: Price, Design, Features and More

India’s love affair with SUVs has intensified in the last few years. Such is the craze for SUVs that waiting periods for some popular models are stretching to over two years. Mid-size SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have been very well received in the Indian auto market. Vying to take on the segment, Honda is all set to launch its own mid-sized SUV in the Indian market. Reports suggest that the company is working on a new offering in the SUV segment which will be positioned as a direct rival to the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Kia Seltos. The Honda SUV is likely to hit the market during the festive season later this year.

The company will stop selling cars such as the Jazz, WR-V, fourth-gen City and Amaze diesel by April 2023. It has already discontinued its premium cars Civic and CR-V in India.

As a result, the Japanese carmaker will have just two models on sale in India – the petrol-powered City and the Amaze. Therefore, this mid-size SUV will serve to fill the void in Honda’s portfolio in India.

Design and dimensions

Honda’s upcoming midsize SUV will measure around 4.2-4.3 metres in length and will share its underpinnings with the Amaze. There are very less details about its design apart from that. However, the car will probably see a similar design language as the new-gen WR-V and latest-gen CR-V sold overseas.

Interior and Features

Honda’s India-bound mid-size SUV will feature the futuristic 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen layout that is seen on the new Accord. The car will also likely boast of the company’s own suite of ADAS features and functions such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

Powertrain

Honda will probably offer the 121hp, 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine from the fifth-gen City with its mid-size SUV. Fully loaded trims could also have an optional 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol powertrain. The transmission options could include a 5-speed manual and CVT for the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and an e-drive transmission for the strong hybrid option.

