Honda to Launch First Flex-Fuel Motorcycle by 2024 End in India, Check Details

Honda 2-Wheelers India has officially confirmed that it will introduce a flexi-fuel motorcycle in by end of 2024 in the country. Presently, the only motorcycle on sale with a flex-fuel engine is TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100.

“Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024,” Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.

Honda is planning to launch the motorcycle with flex-fuel engine in the next two years in the Indian market. However, no details were announced regarding the model and its price.

With inputs from Reuters

