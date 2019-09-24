Honda to Phase Out Diesel Vehicle Sales in Europe by 2021

Honda Motor Co Ltd announced on September 23 that it would phase out all diesel cars by 2021 in favour of models with electric propulsion systems, as the Japanese automaker moves to electrify all of its European cars by 2025. By next year, according to European Union emission targets, Carbon dioxide must be cut to 95 gram per km for 95 per cent of cars from the current 120.5-gram average, a figure that has increased of late as consumers spurn fuel-efficient diesel vehicles and embrace SUVs. All new cars in the EU must be compliant in 2021.

For Honda, declining demand for diesel vehicles and tougher emissions regulations have clouded its manufacturing prospects in Europe. Honda said in February that it would close its only British car plant in 2021 with the loss of up to 3,500 jobs. Japan's No. 3 automaker has said it would cut the number of car model variations to a third of the current offerings by 2025, reducing global production costs by 10 per cent and redirecting those savings towards advanced research and development.

Maruti Suzuki and Renault have already announced that they plan to stop the sale of diesel-powered vehicles from April 2020 onwards due to the high cost of meeting BS-VI emissions norms. Honda has not made any such announcements as yet.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.