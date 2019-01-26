English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda to Unveil Upcoming Small EV Concept at Geneva Motor Show
A production model is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year, but you can check out the concept in Geneva starting on March 5.
A sketch of Honda's latest EV concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Honda has announced that the world premiere of its latest adorable city concept car will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in March.
On Wednesday, Honda shared a design sketch of an upcoming EV concept that's slated to be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in a couple of months.
According to the company, this electric model was developed with functionality and purpose at the top of the list, criteria which the simple and streamlined exterior design -- very obviously inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept -- supports.
Comparing Motor Authority's spy shots of the camouflaged vehicle in the wild with the previous generation, this 2019 version gains two back doors, bringing the total up to five instead of three like the 2017 iteration.
Honda created this prototype in accordance with its Electric Vision, "a commitment that two-thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025."
A production model is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year, but you can check out the concept in Geneva starting on March 5.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
On Wednesday, Honda shared a design sketch of an upcoming EV concept that's slated to be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in a couple of months.
According to the company, this electric model was developed with functionality and purpose at the top of the list, criteria which the simple and streamlined exterior design -- very obviously inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept -- supports.
Comparing Motor Authority's spy shots of the camouflaged vehicle in the wild with the previous generation, this 2019 version gains two back doors, bringing the total up to five instead of three like the 2017 iteration.
Honda created this prototype in accordance with its Electric Vision, "a commitment that two-thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025."
A production model is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year, but you can check out the concept in Geneva starting on March 5.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
-
Friday 18 January , 2019
Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Friday 18 January , 2019 Nokia 7.1 Review: Aesthetics Go A Long Way
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thackeray Movie Review: The Film Stands on Nawazuddin's Shoulders, But What Hampers It is the Bias
- 'The Matches You Live For': Greatest Rivals Djokovic, Nadal Square Off
- Padma Awards 2019: Don't Need to be Extra Careful After This Recognition, Says Manoj Bajpayee
- Hitler-owned Book Hints at Plans for North American Holocaust
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable And DTH: Pay More Now For Watching TV, or Watch Less Channels
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results