English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Honda to Unveil Upcoming Small EV Concept at Geneva Motor Show

A production model is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year, but you can check out the concept in Geneva starting on March 5.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 26, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Honda to Unveil Upcoming Small EV Concept at Geneva Motor Show
A sketch of Honda's latest EV concept. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Honda has announced that the world premiere of its latest adorable city concept car will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

On Wednesday, Honda shared a design sketch of an upcoming EV concept that's slated to be officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in a couple of months.

According to the company, this electric model was developed with functionality and purpose at the top of the list, criteria which the simple and streamlined exterior design -- very obviously inspired by the 2017 Urban EV Concept -- supports.

Comparing Motor Authority's spy shots of the camouflaged vehicle in the wild with the previous generation, this 2019 version gains two back doors, bringing the total up to five instead of three like the 2017 iteration.

Honda created this prototype in accordance with its Electric Vision, "a commitment that two-thirds of European sales will feature electrified technology by 2025."

A production model is expected to go on sale in Europe later this year, but you can check out the concept in Geneva starting on March 5.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram