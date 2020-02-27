Honda Two Wheeler's BS-VI Vehicle Sales Cross 3 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) crosses sale of over 3 lac BS-VI units. Honda’s BS-VI model line-up now comprises five models namely Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio BS-VI and Shine BS-VI. Noteworthy, all four factories of Honda have swiftly moved to 100 per cent BS-VI production with one month still remaining for BS-VI deadline.

Thanking India for their trust in Honda’s BS-VI offerings, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS-VI transition almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Over 3 lac customers are now experiencing #AQuietRevolution led by Honda’s advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up. Doubling this delight is Honda’s 6-year warranty package - another first in the two-wheeler industry (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) and attractive retail finance schemes with benefits up to Rs. 10,000. The coming weeks will see Honda’s BS-VI line-up get more robust with new introductions across segments.”

#AQuietRevolution by Honda: At the heart of #AQuietRevolution is Honda’s all new BSVI engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. eSP integrates ACG Starter motor, reduced frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection(PGM-Fi). Since the World First to introduce PGM-Fi technology in 1982, Honda’s PGM-Fi technology has won the trust of over 55 million customers in ASEAN region and is now delighting India. Adding more new value are the many first-in-segment features, significant mileage-up (10 per cent up in Activa 6G to 16 per cent mileage up in SP 125) and two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty).

1. All new Activa 125 BS-VI



Developed with as many as 26 new patent applications, Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-Fi HET engine boosted by the eSP technology promises 13 per cent more mileage. Adding to this are 5 segment-first features (Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor, digital analogue meter, integrated dual function switch & external fuel lid, Idling Stop System, front glove box for more storage and industry’s first 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty).

2. ‘Strictly for the Advanced’ SP125 BS-VI



Honda’s brand new SP125 is powered by 19 new patent applications. The completely new 125cc HET engine with eSP technology delivers 16 per cent more mileage and packs in punch with as many as 9 segment-first technology and features in SP 125 (full digital meter, distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, LED DC headlamp, Engine Start/Stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam/Passing switch, Eco Indicator, Gear Position Indicator) with industry’s first 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty).

3. Activa 6G – India celebrates 2020 with the Power of 6



The all-new 110cc HET PGM-Fi engine powered by eSP technology gives 10 per cent more mileage. Activa 6G is a league ahead with as many as 26 patent applications including ACG motor for silent start and World first enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT). Adding more value are 8 new additions (new telescopic suspension, new integrated dual function switch, new malfunction light, new engine start-stop switch, external fuel lid, passing switch, DC LED headlamp, 3-step adjustable rear suspension), best in segment ground clearance, industry’s first 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) and the power of more (increased floor space, bigger 12-inch front wheel, longer wheelbase).

4. Keep Dio’ing it with Dio BS-VI



The Dio 2020 comes with as many as 20 patent applications and Honda’s trusted 110cc PGM-FI HET engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP). Creating more excitement are 11 new technology and features (full digital meter, side stand indicator with Engine Cut-off, telescopic suspension, engine start/stop switch, integrated dual function switch, external fuel lid, passing switch, front pocket for convenient reachable storage option, DC LED headlamp, malfunction light and 3-step adjustable rear suspension) and industry’s first 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty).

5. Amazing Shine BS-VI



Equipped with a completely new 125cc HET BSVI PGM-FI engine powered by globally acclaimed eSP technology, the all-new Shine BSVI is 14 per cent more fuel-efficient and offers more comfort & convenience with 4 new features (DC headlamp, Engine Start/Stop Switch, 5-Speed Transmission, Integrated Headlamp beam & passing switch). Shine BSVI also comes with the industry’s first 6-year warranty package.