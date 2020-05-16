Honda Two-Wheelers Crosses 21,000 Unit Sales Mark, Services 2.5 lakh Units in May

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced the re-opening of its network outlets in a stepwise manner and resuming dispatches this week. As per the company, the retail sales momentum has started building up and Honda’s retail sales have crossed the 21,000 units mark. Also, nearly 2.5 lakh Honda customers have got their two-wheelers serviced at its dealerships and authorized service outlets across India.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India is cautiously moving forward synergizing with the new ecosystem. Safeguarding the health and well-being, Honda network is well equipped and geared up to delight customers. Growing numbers of vehicles reporting at our touchpoints for servicing is a testimony to customers’ trust and assurance in Honda and our network readiness to serve them while taking care of new hygiene and social distancing norms.”

As of now, 45 per cent of Honda dealers and 30 per cent of its total network touchpoints now have re-opened. All these outlets are firmly adhering to the guidelines issued by the Government.

