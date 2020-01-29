Honda Two Wheelers India Crosses 25 Lakh Units Cumulative Exports
Honda Two Wheeler India has over 25 lakh customers in 26 export markets with a portfolio of 18 two-wheeler models.
Honda Two Wheelers Logo (Image: Honda Two Wheelers India)
Honda Two Wheelers India’s cumulative exports have now breached the 25 lakh units’ mark in their 19th year of operations. The company started exporting from India in 2001 with its debut model Activa. In 2015, Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the 10 lakh mark in their 15th year of operations. Over the years, backed by fast product portfolio expansion, Honda Two Wheelers India got additional exports allocation by Honda Motor Company (Japan). As a result, Honda added the next 15 lakh units to its cumulative exports in only five years.
Commenting on the sales milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Since the beginning, Honda has delighted over 25 lac two-wheeler customers through our exports. We are proud to be the No. 1 scooter exporter from India. With an eye on 2020, Honda Two Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of exports growth in the BS-VI era”.
Honda Two Wheeler India now has over 25 lakh customers in 26 export markets with its export portfolio of 18 two-wheeler models. Honda leads scooter exports with over 50 per cent market share, with its Dio model as the most exported scooter from India.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Had a Big Role to Play in Apple’s Record Breaking Quarterly Revenues
- If You Thought Facial Recognition is a Privacy Nightmare, it is Only Going to Get Worse in India
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery
- Jadeja Takes a Cheeky Dig at Sanjay Manjrekar After His 'Player of the Match' Tweet