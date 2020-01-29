Take the pledge to vote

Honda Two Wheelers India Crosses 25 Lakh Units Cumulative Exports

Honda Two Wheeler India has over 25 lakh customers in 26 export markets with a portfolio of 18 two-wheeler models.

News18.com

January 29, 2020
Honda Two Wheelers India Crosses 25 Lakh Units Cumulative Exports
Honda Two Wheelers Logo (Image: Honda Two Wheelers India)

Honda Two Wheelers India’s cumulative exports have now breached the 25 lakh units’ mark in their 19th year of operations. The company started exporting from India in 2001 with its debut model Activa. In 2015, Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the 10 lakh mark in their 15th year of operations. Over the years, backed by fast product portfolio expansion, Honda Two Wheelers India got additional exports allocation by Honda Motor Company (Japan). As a result, Honda added the next 15 lakh units to its cumulative exports in only five years.

Commenting on the sales milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “Since the beginning, Honda has delighted over 25 lac two-wheeler customers through our exports. We are proud to be the No. 1 scooter exporter from India. With an eye on 2020, Honda Two Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda’s global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of exports growth in the BS-VI era”.

Honda Two Wheeler India now has over 25 lakh customers in 26 export markets with its export portfolio of 18 two-wheeler models. Honda leads scooter exports with over 50 per cent market share, with its Dio model as the most exported scooter from India.

 

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
