Honda U-GO Ultra Affordable Electric Scooter Launched in China, Starts at 7,499 RMB

Honda unveiled its new electric offering in the form of an ultra-affordable scooter called the ‘U-GO’ in the Chinese market. The new electric was launched through its Chinese arm Wuyang-Honda and is designed purely for urban riding.

The light-weight e-scooter is currently offered in two versions that come with different speeds and power variations. The U-GOs standard model comes with a 1.2kW continuous-rated hub motor that can create a top output of 1.8 kW and has a top speed of 53 kmph. While, the lower speed model is powered by an 800 W continuous hub motor with a peak power of 1.2kW and has a top speed is 43 kmph. Additionally, both models offer a 48V and 30Ah removable lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1.44 kWh. The powertrain offers a range of 65 km; however, it can be increased to 130 km range by the adding a second battery.

The new e-scooter features an LCD screen that gives the rider crucial information like speed, distance, charge among other details. It also has an LED headlight with triple beams on the front and an LED DRL strip that surrounds the main cluster. The U-GO features 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels, has a 26-litre under-seat storage, which is likely with the smaller battery or when the battery unit is fully removed.

The U-GOs price is much lower than other e-scooters and the price starts from 7,499 RMB (approx. Rs 85,342), while the standard model’s price starts at 7,999 RMB (approx. Rs 91,501). So far, the Japanese automaker has only announced the U-GO for Chinese market, but report also suggests that if not immediately, the company will soon introduce its e-scooter to other markets.

The Honda U-GO could also see a foray in the Indian market and if launched it would compete with the likes of Ola’s upcoming e-scooter. However, there is no official word from the company on this yet.

