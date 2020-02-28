Honda Unicorn BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 93,593

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today introduced the new Unicorn BS-VI starting at Rs 93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Speaking on the launch, Minoru Kato, President, CEO and Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Unicorn was the 1st motorcycle introduced by Honda in India. Since its launch, it has always been the benchmark when it comes to engine refinement and smooth performance. With a legacy of more than 16 years, brand Unicorn has been the first choice of more than 2.5 million families.”

Presenting new Unicorn BS-VI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the new advanced PGM-FI HET 160cc engine delivering more power, Unicorn BS-VI will raise the bar for seamless refined performance along with the trust of Honda reliability”. Honda’s latest technology and a host of new features make Unicorn BSVI ready for the next era of transformation.

At the heart of Unicorn BSVI ticks Bharat Stage VI compliant Honda’s mid-size advanced 160cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine that provides greater performance and superior efficiency. The advanced & efficient engine is specially designed to deliver good low-end torque and higher fuel efficiency. The compression ratio of 10:1 leads to punchy performance. Smooth power delivery is ensured with a needle bearing rocker arm which helps in the reduction of friction losses. The new engine also comes equipped with counterweight balancer which reduces vibrations and helps in delivering smooth acceleration from low to high rpm.

The Honda Unicorn BS-VI comes equipped with ABS (Anti-brake system) that gives an enhanced braking performance on the roads. HET tubeless tyre (Low Rolling Resistance tyre) NEW: Unicorn BSVI comes fitted with rear HET tubeless tyre (Low Rolling Resistance tyre). Developed with a new tyre compound technology, it reduces energy loss while maintaining optimum grip. The high-performance Rear Mono Shock suspension is housed below the seat and mounted on the advanced tough and flexible diamond frame. It offers superior riding comfort and excellent stability.

Increased ground clearance (+8mm) and long-wheelbase inspire rider confidence and comfort. A longer seat (+24mm) provides ample space for comfortable long-distance travel. It comes with seal chain which needs less frequent adjustments and low maintenance. Unicorn BS-VI now comes with Engine Stop Switch for the convenience of turning off the engine on brief stops with the flick of a button.

Broad front cowl with smoked screen and voluminous tank create a bold character. Chrome stroke on the side cover, chrome garnish on the front cowl and 3D Honda Wing Mark on the fuel tank also feature on the motorcycle. Signature tail lamp design and blue backlit meter console amplifies its distinctive personality. As another industry first, Honda is also offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Unicorn BS-VI.

Unicorn BS-VI is available in 3 colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. The all-new BS-VI Unicorn is priced attractively starting from Rs 93,593 (ex-showroom, Delhi).