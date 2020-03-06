Honda WR-V Facelift Revealed Ahead of April Launch: Watch Video

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the WR-V facelift in April this year. With just a few days left for the unveiling of Honda WR-V facelift, the automaker has revealed images of the crossover version of the Jazz hatchback. Honda took to Twitter to share a clip of the new WR-V which will come with BS6-compliant engine and will be available in both diesel and petrol variants.

New WR-V coming soon. Available in BS6 Petrol & Diesel. Share your interest: https://t.co/hXZlGRSu7a pic.twitter.com/35SiTxwJnG — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) March 4, 2020





The 2020 Honda WR-V will sport a new front bumper with bold grille, new fog lamp housings with black inserts and a silver skid plate. The new horizontal slat grille replaces the existing honeycomb mesh unit. The headlamps of the upcoming Honda car are the same but it will sport LED lights. The 2020 Honda WR-V is expected to come with new alloy wheels.

As for the interior of the upcoming Honda car, the seats are expected to get a revamp with fabric upholstery. The facelift will sport an updated touchscreen infotainment system. It will also come with one-touch electric sunroof and cruise control steering.

The WR-V facelift will be one of Honda Car India's new launches in BS6-compliant form. It will continue to get the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Once launched, the Honda WR-V facelift will compete with Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.