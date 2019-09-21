Honda WR-V Long Term Review – First Report

Honda Cars India launched their compact SUV WR-V a couple of years ago and has remained the same since, although few updates were made in terms of features by adding a special edition version and introducing new variants. Honda WR-V (which stands for ‘Winsome Runabout Vehicle’) competes in a highly competitive segment with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. We got our hands on the Honda WR-V for the Long Term Review and will be bringing you timely updates to understand how good the vehicle is to own? Here is our first report:

Honda WR-V side profile. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Design

The Honda WR-V is a sub 4-metre compact SUV that measures 3,999mm in length, 1,734mm in width, 1,601mm in height and comes with a wheelbase of 2,555mm. The WR-V comes with many trademark Honda design elements like a large chrome grille flanked by large angular headlamps with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). There’s ample use of chrome and the WR-V gest diamond-cut 16-inch alloy wheels. At the back are L-shaped LED tail lamps. There are also faux skid plates under the front bumper, body cladding, and roof rails to give it an SUV stance.

Honda WR-V cabin. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Cabin

The cabin of the WR-V is similar to that of most of the Honda cars including the Jazz and City with the familiar all-black dashboard and seats. There’s a big 7-inch infotainment screen, sunroof, and cruise control among other features in the Honda WR-V, which is the first model developed by Honda in India. In terms of safety, Honda WR-V gets ABS with EBD as well as dual airbags.

Honda WR-V lnfotainment system. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Engine

The Honda WR-V shares the platform with the City sedan and the Jazz hatchback and is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, churning out 90 hp and 110 Nm and mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. There’s a diesel-powered offering, which we will be driving for our long term test drive review. The 1.5-litre i-DTEC unit delivers 99 hp and 200 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Honda WR-V rear. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Remarks

The Honda WR-V is offered with a starting price of Rs 7.75 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi) in 6 different colour variants. It has enormous space inside the cabin and good mileage numbers. But what else are the positives and negatives for ownership can only be attributed once we complete a few thousand kilometers of running. Watch out this space for our mid report of Honda WR-V Long Term Review.

