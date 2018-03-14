Honda X-Blade Motorcycle Launched in India for Rs 78,500

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched its brand new 160cc sporty motorcycle. X-Blade in India for Rs 78.500 (ex-showroom). The bike was recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. In terms of looks, the new X-Blade comes with LED headlight - a segment first feature and sporty dual outlet port silencer. Its design is further accentuated by link type gear shifter, split grab rails, alloy wheels with front disc brake, hugger fender and muscular graphics.The bike is powered by 162.71 cc HET engine that produces 13.93 bhp at 8500 rpm and peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 6000 rpm. The engine is mated to a link type gear shifter for smoother shifts. The bike also gets all-new digital instrumentation with a Service Due Indicator and gear position indicator. The long 1347mm wheelbase and the wider 130 section tubeless rear tyre enhance stability in bad roads and ensure comfort during longer rides.Elaborating on the new X-Blade, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The aggressive and futuristic new X-Blade has been designed for millennials and Gen-Z. As promised, we have started the dispatches of X-Blade in March 2018. Armed with more style, Honda’s tried and tested HET 160cc engine, and superior technology, X-Blade creates a new benchmark with several segment first features in its class and that too at an attractive price of Rs. 78,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).”Bookings for the X-Blade can be made all Honda dealers across the country at Rs. 5,000. The bike is available in 5 sporty colors – Matte Marvel Blue Metallic / Matte Frozen Silver Metallic / Pearl Spartan Red / Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.