1-MIN READ

Hong Kong Airport Unveils Full-body Disinfection Channel, Deploys Robots to Reduce Covid-19 Spread

Hong Kong International Airport is the world's first airport to trial the

Hong Kong International Airport is the world's first airport to trial the "CLeanTech" facility in live operation. (Photo courtesy of Airport Authority Hong Kong)

The disinfection channel is an enclosed facility similar to a telephone booth in size where users can complete disinfection and sanitizing procedures in 40 seconds.

  • IANS Hong Kong
  • Last Updated: April 29, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
The Hong Kong airport is using several latest disinfection technologies including a full-body disinfection channel and cleaning robots to reduce the risk of the COVID-19 spread. The disinfection channel is an enclosed facility similar to a telephone booth in size where users can complete disinfection and sanitizing procedures in 40 seconds, the city's Airport Authority (AA) said in a statement on Sunday.

The interior surface of the facility is equipped with an antimicrobial coating which can remotely kill virus and bacteria on human bodies and clothing by using the technologies of photocatalyst and "nanoneedles" Xinhua news agency quoted the AA as saying, noting that the Hong Kong International Airport is the world's first to use the facility. Currently, the disinfection channel is used by public health staff who bear quarantine duties at the airport.

Autonomous cleaning robots have also been used to ensure thorough disinfection of public areas and passenger facilities at the airport. The cylindrical robots, equipped with ultraviolet light sterilizer and air sterilizer, operate round-the-clock in public toilets and key operating areas in the terminal building, the AA said.

The robots can move around autonomously and sterilize up to 99.99 per cent of bacteria in its vicinity, including both the air and object surfaces, in just 10 minutes. Besides, the AA is also conducting a pilot test of applying antimicrobial coating at all passenger facilities, including check-in counters, baggage trolleys and elevator buttons, among others.

After completion of the trial in May, the AA will consider implementing it as a long term disinfection measure. Hong Kong has reported 1,037 coronavirus cases with four deaths.

