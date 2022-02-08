HOP Electric Unveils Megaplex in Jaipur; Production Capacity Pegged at 100 E-Scooter Per Day

Jaipur-based HOP Electric Mobility announced the launch of its state-of-the-art megaplex in Jaipur, with its current production capacity pegged at 100 e-scooters per day. The megaplex has an assembly line, end-of-line testing facility, lithium battery, cell testing capability and a paint booth, and churns out the company's existing models (LEO and LYF), HOP Electric said in a statement.

Besides, the soon-to-be-launched indigenous hi-speed e-bike OXO and upgraded version of LYF (internally named LYF2.0) will also be produced through this facility, it said. The latest facility is within the campus of the existing production unit, which has a capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles per month.

HOP had late last year announced that the company has signed an initial pact with the Rajasthan government to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Jaipur, with an annual capacity of 1.80 lakh units. "The Union Budget 2022 has brought policies to boost charging/swapping infrastructure to enhance the EV sector in India. Having said that, we have a long way ahead.

"Consumers are gradually becoming more aware of the importance of EVs, and we are continuously trying to provide consumers with innovative and better facilities. Our newly launched HOP megaplex is the latest initiative in this context," Ketan Mehta, chief executive officer and co-founder of HOP Electric Mobility, said. The company is sure that its initiatives will push the EV sector to reach its true potential and help consumers avail products that are high-power, stylish, and sustainable, said the statement.

The EV maker said it is already making far-fetching changes in the traditional mobility segment on the back of advanced technology and in-depth research and development. with a considerable push from the government, as stated in Union Budget 2022, HOP Electric is gearing up to spearhead the electric mobility revolution.

HOP Electric also announced the commencement of its regional operations in Jaipur, which was inaugurated by Rajasthan Minister of Road and Transport, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the company said in the statement.

