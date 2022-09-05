Hop Oxo Electric Motorcycle Launched in India at Rs 1.25 Lakh, Gets 150 Km Range

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer HOP Electric Mobility has launched a new electric motorcycle called Hop Oxo. The electric motorcycle is available in two variants – the standard Hop Oxo which has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh and the Hop Oxo X which has been priced at Rs 1.40 lakh. These motorcycles can be purchased through the company’s Hop Experience center as well as through their website.

The standard Hop Oxo gets a 5.0-inch display with an IP67 rating for protection against dust, dirt, and water splashes. The product works on a 72 V architecture with a 6200 Watt peak power motor delivering 200 Nm of wheel torque. The bike comes with 3 ride modes – eco, power, and sport, while the higher-spec X variant gets an additional turbo mode as well. As per the company’s claims, the Hop Oxo X has a top speed of 90 km/h in Turbo mode and can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 4 seconds.

Powered by a lithium-ion battery with 811 NMC cells, Oxo has a 3.75 kWh battery pack delivering a claimed range of 150 Km per charge. The company also says that the motorcycle can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket with its portable smart charger through which, it can be charged from 0 to 80% in under 4 hours.

Hop Oxo comes with multi-mode re-generative braking, 4G connectivity, and a partner mobile application that brings features like speed control, geo-fencing, an Anti-theft system, and ride statistics.

Hop Electric recently launched a regional branch in Jaipur and the company’s range of electric 2-wheelers consists of two e-scooters – Hop Leo and Hop Lyf, which are offered in three variants each. The brand plans to launch at least ten new products in the next three years.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here