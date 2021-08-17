A prototype military transport plane Il-112 crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday. A video on Twitter reveals the final moments before the crash as the plane catches fire mid-air and crashes. Reports suggests there were three people on-board aboard the plane.

The Russian air traffic authority said they are looking into the authenticity of crash reports and there’s no confirmation on the passengers whereabouts.

An Il-112 military transport plane crashed in the Moscow region. There were 3 people on-board. https://t.co/XITJWdTnzn— Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) August 17, 2021

The Il-112 is made by Ilyushin, a company specializing in transport aircrafts, many of which India also use. The aircraft is being developed for air landing and airdrop of military air cargoes, equipment and personnel.

More details are awaited.

