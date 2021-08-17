CHANGE LANGUAGE
Horrifying Video Captures Russian Military Transport Aircraft Crashing After Catching Fire

Final moments of Russian aircraft captured on video.

A video on Twitter captures the final moments of the ill-fated Il-112 crash as the transport plane catches fire mid-air and crashes.

A prototype military transport plane Il-112 crashed while performing a test flight outside Moscow on Tuesday. A video on Twitter reveals the final moments before the crash as the plane catches fire mid-air and crashes. Reports suggests there were three people on-board aboard the plane.

The Russian air traffic authority said they are looking into the authenticity of crash reports and there’s no confirmation on the passengers whereabouts.

The Il-112 is made by Ilyushin, a company specializing in transport aircrafts, many of which India also use. The aircraft is being developed for air landing and airdrop of military air cargoes, equipment and personnel.

More details are awaited.

first published:August 17, 2021, 15:56 IST