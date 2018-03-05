Horse Racing-Themed Bentley Bentayga by Mulliner

Bentley Bentayga by Mulliner interior. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Sometimes, even something as special as a Bentley Bentayga is not quite special enough for some discerning and particularly well-heeled buyers, and that's where Mulliner comes in. Mulliner is Bentley's companion that's entrusted with adding an extra-special touch to its already-opulent vehicles, and it's now come up with a horse racing-themed Bentayga that's simply called the Bentayga by Mulliner.Not long ago we got a look at the Bentley Bentayga Field Sports by Mulliner, and prior to that, who could forget the version that was specially equipped to cater for those with a penchant for falconry?This latest model from Mulliner is a one-off creation that's said to have been inspired by horse racing and is a commemoration of Bentley's partnership with race course operator The Jockey Club at England's Cheltenham Festival.Unlike the model for falconers, the Bentayga by Mulliner doesn't have any specific features to accommodate horses. There's no special compartment for storing hay, carrots or sugar lumps, and it doesn't come fitted with a tow bar for pulling a horse box either. Instead, this very special Bentayga goes down a more subtle horse racing theme with the paintwork being a variation on British Racing Green called Spruce, an interior decked out in saddle-colored leather, and special tweed for the door inserts. The veneer inside the cabin is burr walnut, which has been treated to look like woodwork at The Jockey Club's private rooms, and branded Mulliner. And a further nod to the equine sport of kings is a horse and rider design embossed into the leather of the seat backs.Not everything is bespoke here though; the 21-inch wheels on the one-off Bentayga by Mulliner are the same partially black wheels that were also fitted to the Field Sports model.Don't expect this model to make an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show either. Built in Crewe, the Bentayga by Mulliner will remain in the UK where it will be on display at the Cheltenham Festival between March 13 and 16.