English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hot Wheels' 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Momo Steering Wheel to Unveiled at SEMA 2018

This limited edition steering wheel is now available to collectors worldwide.

News18.com

Updated:November 5, 2018, 3:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hot Wheels' 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Momo Steering Wheel to Unveiled at SEMA 2018
Momo Hot Wheels Limited Edition Steering Wheel.
Loading...
Momo has announced a special steering wheel celebrating Hot Wheels’ 50th Anniversary. Designed as an exclusive collaboration between Momo and Hot Wheels it was intended for use on the Hot Wheels life-size fleet of vehicles. This limited edition steering wheel is now available to collectors worldwide. It will be unveiled at SEMA 2018 and available to order for a limited period.

Based on the classic Momo Prototipo design, the Momo X Hot Wheels steering wheel is wrapped in genuine Alcantara, which is cross stitched by hand in Italy using Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary gold thread. The official Hot Wheels logo is laser-etched onto the spokes while the horn button features the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary logo. The specialty product is beautifully packaged in a commemorative box to enhance its collectability.

Fans of Momo and Hot Wheels can now purchase non-serialized versions of the limited edition steering wheel that adorns the most iconic life-size Hot Wheels cars.

“With MOMO recently celebrating its 50th Anniversary we fully understand the importance of such a milestone,” said Henrique Cisneros, chairman of MW Company. “We’re incredibly proud to help such an iconic brand as Hot Wheels commemorate not only 50 years of history but 50 years of inspiring fans of all ages.”
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...