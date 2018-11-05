English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hot Wheels' 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Momo Steering Wheel to Unveiled at SEMA 2018
This limited edition steering wheel is now available to collectors worldwide.
Momo Hot Wheels Limited Edition Steering Wheel.
Loading...
Momo has announced a special steering wheel celebrating Hot Wheels’ 50th Anniversary. Designed as an exclusive collaboration between Momo and Hot Wheels it was intended for use on the Hot Wheels life-size fleet of vehicles. This limited edition steering wheel is now available to collectors worldwide. It will be unveiled at SEMA 2018 and available to order for a limited period.
Based on the classic Momo Prototipo design, the Momo X Hot Wheels steering wheel is wrapped in genuine Alcantara, which is cross stitched by hand in Italy using Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary gold thread. The official Hot Wheels logo is laser-etched onto the spokes while the horn button features the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary logo. The specialty product is beautifully packaged in a commemorative box to enhance its collectability.
Fans of Momo and Hot Wheels can now purchase non-serialized versions of the limited edition steering wheel that adorns the most iconic life-size Hot Wheels cars.
“With MOMO recently celebrating its 50th Anniversary we fully understand the importance of such a milestone,” said Henrique Cisneros, chairman of MW Company. “We’re incredibly proud to help such an iconic brand as Hot Wheels commemorate not only 50 years of history but 50 years of inspiring fans of all ages.”
Based on the classic Momo Prototipo design, the Momo X Hot Wheels steering wheel is wrapped in genuine Alcantara, which is cross stitched by hand in Italy using Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary gold thread. The official Hot Wheels logo is laser-etched onto the spokes while the horn button features the Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary logo. The specialty product is beautifully packaged in a commemorative box to enhance its collectability.
Fans of Momo and Hot Wheels can now purchase non-serialized versions of the limited edition steering wheel that adorns the most iconic life-size Hot Wheels cars.
“With MOMO recently celebrating its 50th Anniversary we fully understand the importance of such a milestone,” said Henrique Cisneros, chairman of MW Company. “We’re incredibly proud to help such an iconic brand as Hot Wheels commemorate not only 50 years of history but 50 years of inspiring fans of all ages.”
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushmita Sen Makes First Public Appearance With Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl; Pics Go Viral
- Serena Went too Far With US Open Rant, Says Roger Federer
- The Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj on Netflix is the Late Night Show We Need
- Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh
- Happy Birthday, Kohli: How an Aggressive Boy From Delhi Turned into India's Favourite Cricketer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...