Hot Wheels Partners With Super73 to Unveil Super73-RX Electric Cycle and Die-Cast

The global powerhouse leader of vehicle culture, Hot Wheels has partnered with SUPER73 – the American lifestyle adventure brand specialising in electric motorbikes - to create a unique electric bike called the Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX. The new e-bike has been built as an ode and allows fans to celebrate the incredible legacy of the Hot Wheels brand. The collaboration is certain to become an instant and highly sought-after collectible for fans, as it is a strictly limited edition of just 24 units.

According to a newsdirect.com report, Hot Wheels branding is unmissable on the special edition e-bike. The unique livery will be noticed immediately by Hot Wheels fans, as it combines the famous logo with distinctive orange and blue graphics. It also has a special embroidered seat and handlebars made by Saddlemen, special pedals courtesy of Crankbrothers and a yellow-tinted headlight. In order to keep the black livery consistent, the limited edition has even blacked out the large stainless steel panel located in the middle of the frame and extends to the battery tank pads and chain. However, it has distinctive SUPER73 BDGR tyres coupled with some sweet brass rims.

As for the electric hardware, the Super73-RX is powered by a 960-watt battery, which is capable of providing about 40 miles of electric-only range. However, according to the details on their official website (https://super73.com/) states that it can be extended to 75 miles, using the Eco pedal assist mode. The e-bike claims 2,000 watts of power for the motor, which converts to about 2.7hp. The top speed is 28mph (approx. 45kmph) in ‘Unlimited’ mode, otherwise, it is limited to 20 mph.

The limited-edition e-bike can be charged from 0-100% in 3-4 hours if purchased with the optional five-amp charger. Whereas with the standard 3-amp charger the same task can be achieved in 6-7 hours. The e-bike isn’t that light, as it weighs 80 pounds with the battery installed.

Also Watch:

The limited-edition Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX orders started on Monday, August 9, exclusively on their official website (which shows sold out now) and is priced at USD 5,000 (approx. Rs 3.71 lakh).

To further sweeten the deal and the collaboration, every purchase of the SUPER73-RX will include a collectible Hot Wheels diecast of a SUPER73 Ford Bronco adventure vehicle, the report further cited.

Keywords:

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here