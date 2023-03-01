The first Vande Bharat Express train in the country ran on the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express route on February 18, 2019. According to reports, until January, the occupancy rate of Vande Bharat Express running between New Delhi and Varanasi is 125.76 percent. This train covers the New Delhi-Varanasi distance 3 hours earlier than other trains on the same route.

While the Vande Bharat Express takes 8 hours to cover the distance between New Delhi and Varanasi, the Poorva Express takes 11 hours and 30 minutes. If you take the Sivaganga Express, it will take you 11 hours and 55 minutes to get from New Delhi to Varanasi. Similarly, Nilanchal Express train takes 13 hours 30 minutes to cover this distance.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs five days a week except Monday and Thursday. 22436 New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express leaves Delhi for Varanasi at 6 am and reaches Varanasi at 2 pm. On the other hand, 22435 Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat train leaves Varanasi at 3:00 PM and reaches Delhi at 11:00 PM. Between Delhi and Varanasil, the train halts only at Prayagraj and Kanpur.

The fare of the Vande Bharat express from Varanasi to New Delhi Rs.1750 for chair car. It includes base fare Rs 1288, catering charge of Rs 308, tax of Rs 69, reservation charge Rs 40 and superfast charge of Rs 45. If you do not want to have food in the train then you will not have to pay catering charges.

The fare for the executive car is Rs.3025. This includes base fare Rs 2394, catering charge Rs 369, tax Rs 127, reservation charge Rs 60 and superfast charge Rs 75.

The full fare of Chair Car of 22436 New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Varanasi is Rs.1805 while the executive car will cost you Rs 2394.

