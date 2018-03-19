English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How Does Head-Up Display Work?
HUD systems are becoming increasingly available in production cars on their windscreens, and usually offer speedometer, tachometer and navigation system displays.
Head-Up Display. Representative image. (Image: Hyundai)
Before going a long journey, it’s essential you can see the road ahead and know where you’re going. Head-up display technology works with both of these ideas in mind to enhance the driving experience.
Head-up display (HUD) is a form of augmented reality that presents data on a transparent display in a way that users don’t have to look away from their usual viewpoints. It was initially developed for military aviation as far back as the 1950s, displaying altitude, speed and even targeting systems on the front of the cockpit. This allowed pilots to receive information at eye-level by looking forward with their head positioned “up”, instead of having to look away at another piece of equipment.
HUD systems are becoming increasingly available in production cars on their windscreens, and usually offer speedometer, tachometer and navigation system displays.
How does head-up display work?
HUD technology often depends on the system. Some vehicles use transparent phosphors on the windscreen that reacts when a laser shines on it. With the laser off, no information is shown, but when the light is on, this is projected on to the glass. A projector embedded in the car dashboard sends a transparent image onto the windscreen by bouncing off a series of mirrors, before being magnified so it is legible to drivers. This can be adjusted to meet their visual and height requirements.
Also Watch: Top Five Performance Cars at Geneva Motor Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
Head-up display (HUD) is a form of augmented reality that presents data on a transparent display in a way that users don’t have to look away from their usual viewpoints. It was initially developed for military aviation as far back as the 1950s, displaying altitude, speed and even targeting systems on the front of the cockpit. This allowed pilots to receive information at eye-level by looking forward with their head positioned “up”, instead of having to look away at another piece of equipment.
HUD systems are becoming increasingly available in production cars on their windscreens, and usually offer speedometer, tachometer and navigation system displays.
How does head-up display work?
HUD technology often depends on the system. Some vehicles use transparent phosphors on the windscreen that reacts when a laser shines on it. With the laser off, no information is shown, but when the light is on, this is projected on to the glass. A projector embedded in the car dashboard sends a transparent image onto the windscreen by bouncing off a series of mirrors, before being magnified so it is legible to drivers. This can be adjusted to meet their visual and height requirements.
Also Watch: Top Five Performance Cars at Geneva Motor Show 2018 | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Saturday 17 March , 2018 Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Get Fuel at Your Doorstep - Indian Oil Starts Home Delivery of Diesel in India
- Sanjana Sanghi To Star Opposite Sushant Singh Rajput In 'The Fault In Our Stars' Remake
- Sunil Gavaskar Does the Snake Dance; B'desh Fans Are Far From Impressed
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Esha Deol Reveals First Look of Short Film; See Picture