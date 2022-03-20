How to Add Driver Licence on DigiLocker App, Prevent Traffic Challan

Under the Digital India initiative, the Government of India has introduced the DigiLocker facility. It allows citizens of the country to securely store their important and official documents digitally, without the hassle of physical paper. DigiLocker eliminates the need to carry documents everywhere. One of the most common documents everybody carries with them is their driving licence. However, sometimes, not carrying a driving licence due to some reason can make you liable for a hefty challan. Therefore, we will tell you how you can store your driving licence in DigiLocker.

Visit the official DigiLocker website –www.digilocker.gov.in– and sign up using your phone number. You will get an OTP (One-time Password), entering which, will allow you to create a username and password for the account. You can also set an MPIN, which ensures faster login in the future or in certain situations where you need to source your document very quickly.

Now, once you have created your account, link your AADHAAR Card with your DigiLocker account.

Here, you will be able to access the ‘Pull Partner’s Document’ section on the app. In this section, you can fill in your Driving License number and the app will source the licence to the application.

After selecting ‘Pull Documents,’ you need to select the partner through which you wish to source the document, for instance, in this case, it is the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, All States.

In Document type, find Driving Licence and tap on it.

Once you fill in all the necessary details, including your name and address, the app will fetch the document from the selected partner and store it in the app. Every app user gets 1 GB of space to store their documents.

All Government departments are now directed to adhere to the document sourced for DigiLocker and use it for any government procedure.

