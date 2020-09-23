AUTO

How to Get High Security Registration Plates and Colour-Coded Stickers for Vehicles in Delhi

A policeman checks the papers of a driver during a lockdown amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Delhi government has said that it would soon start checking for the colour-coded stickers and HSRP on vehicles in Delhi. Here's how to apply for one.

The Delhi government has asked people living in the national capital to get high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles registered before April 2019. Colour-coded stickers will be used to identify the type of fuel used by a vehicle. Those which run on petrol and CNG are given light blue-coloured stickers, while vehicles that use diesel get orange-coloured stickers. These stickers carry details like registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

On the other hand, a chromium-based hologram, on the HSRP number plates both at the front and back, is done by hot stamping. Apart from this, laser branding of a permanent identification number is required on the plates.

As the Delhi government has said that it would soon start checking to see if a vehicle is complying with the directive or not, many vehicle owners must be worrying about the process to get colour-coded stickers and HSRP.

Here is how you can get these two affixed on your vehicle:

Step 1: You will have to visit the Delhi government’s transport department website to check the list of 236 authorised vehicle dealers. Check which dealer is located nearest to your residence.

Step 2: Now, to book an appointment with your nearest dealer, visit this website. On the site, there are two options – one for private vehicles, those with white number plates, and the other for commercial vehicles, those with yellow number plates.

Step 3: Provide model of your vehicle and choose Delhi as location. After this step, select your nearest dealer. Then, enter all the required information related to you and your vehicle.

Step 4: Post this step, you will receive an OTP on your registered contact number. Type that OTP in the provided space. Following this you will be able to select a date and time to visit the dealer.

Step 5: You will also be required to pay a fee before your appointment is confirmed. Once payment is successfully made, you will receive a confirmation through email or SMS. From that dealer, you can get HSRP and a colour-coded sticker affixed on your vehicle.

