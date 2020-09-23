How to Get High Security Registration Plates and Colour-Coded Stickers for Vehicles in Delhi

The Delhi government has asked people living in the national capital to get high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers affixed on their vehicles registered before April 2019. Colour-coded stickers will be used to identify the type of fuel used by a vehicle. Those which run on petrol and CNG are given light blue-coloured stickers, while vehicles that use diesel get orange-coloured stickers. These stickers carry details like registration number, the registering authority, a laser-branded PIN, and engine and chassis numbers of the vehicle.

On the other hand, a chromium-based hologram, on the HSRP number plates both at the front and back, is done by hot stamping. Apart from this, laser branding of a permanent identification number is required on the plates.

As the Delhi government has said that it would soon start checking to see if a vehicle is complying with the directive or not, many vehicle owners must be worrying about the process to get colour-coded stickers and HSRP.

Here is how you can get these two affixed on your vehicle:

Step 1: You will have to visit the Delhi government’s transport department website to check the list of 236 authorised vehicle dealers. Check which dealer is located nearest to your residence.

Step 2: Now, to book an appointment with your nearest dealer, visit this website. On the site, there are two options – one for private vehicles, those with white number plates, and the other for commercial vehicles, those with yellow number plates.

Step 3: Provide model of your vehicle and choose Delhi as location. After this step, select your nearest dealer. Then, enter all the required information related to you and your vehicle.

Step 4: Post this step, you will receive an OTP on your registered contact number. Type that OTP in the provided space. Following this you will be able to select a date and time to visit the dealer.

Step 5: You will also be required to pay a fee before your appointment is confirmed. Once payment is successfully made, you will receive a confirmation through email or SMS. From that dealer, you can get HSRP and a colour-coded sticker affixed on your vehicle.