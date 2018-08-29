English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide
Obtaining an International Driving Permit in India is not that difficult and here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it?
International Driving Permit. (Image: Source)
Loading...
As more and more Indians are traveling globally, both for work related opportunities and leisure activities, they are looking for avenues to experience a country in a different way. One such way to explore a different place is self-drive around the country instead of using public transportation, as road-tripping brings a different kind of exposure altogether. While renting a self-drive car outside India is easy, you can’t drive a vehicle without proper documentation, more specifically License.
Although the Indian driving license is not valid outside of India, International Driving License can be utilized to drive a car in various countries on a short term basis. Getting an IDP (Indian Driving Permit) is not that difficult and you can do that at your local Regional Transport Office. There are some procedures and documentations to obtain an IDP.
Here’s a step-by-step guide, or Do-It-Yourself guide to apply and acquire an International Driving permit-
Documents Required
1) Valid Indian Driving License – Without having a valid Indian driving license, you can’t apply for an IDP. The license should be valid till you return to India with over a month’s time remaining.
2) Valid Indian Passport – One must possess a valid Indian passport with at least 6 months validity remaining before return to India.
3) Flight Ticket - The RTO officer can ask for the country and confirmed return tickets from the country of the visit.
4) Visa - A copy of the Visa of the country you will be driving is to be attached with the Form. If the host country is offering a ‘visa-on-arrival’ facility to the Indians, you have to attach a printout from the official website mentioning the provision of ‘visa-on-arrival facility for Indians’.
5) Photographs - Four passport sized photographs needed.
Fill Form
1) CMV4 Form - The Regional Transport Office requires you to fill the CMV4 form available at the local RTO. The form should be duly filled and signed.
2) Medical – On the same CMV4 form, one has to get the signature and stamping done from a registered medical practitioner stating you are physically and mentally fit for driving.
3) NOC - The IDP has to be applied at the same RTO from where your Indian driving license has been issued. However, if you are living in a different city or state other than the one mentioned in your license, then a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ is required from your original license issuing authority to apply for IDP at a different RTO. With the centralized VAHAN4 in the process, things have eased out in certain states.
Fees
A fee of Rs 500 has to be submitted along with all the above mentioned documents to the RTO officer.
The IDP is delivered within a day or two, but depends on the efficiency of the local RTO. The IDP is valid for one year from the date of its issue.
Although the Indian driving license is not valid outside of India, International Driving License can be utilized to drive a car in various countries on a short term basis. Getting an IDP (Indian Driving Permit) is not that difficult and you can do that at your local Regional Transport Office. There are some procedures and documentations to obtain an IDP.
Here’s a step-by-step guide, or Do-It-Yourself guide to apply and acquire an International Driving permit-
Documents Required
1) Valid Indian Driving License – Without having a valid Indian driving license, you can’t apply for an IDP. The license should be valid till you return to India with over a month’s time remaining.
2) Valid Indian Passport – One must possess a valid Indian passport with at least 6 months validity remaining before return to India.
3) Flight Ticket - The RTO officer can ask for the country and confirmed return tickets from the country of the visit.
4) Visa - A copy of the Visa of the country you will be driving is to be attached with the Form. If the host country is offering a ‘visa-on-arrival’ facility to the Indians, you have to attach a printout from the official website mentioning the provision of ‘visa-on-arrival facility for Indians’.
5) Photographs - Four passport sized photographs needed.
Fill Form
1) CMV4 Form - The Regional Transport Office requires you to fill the CMV4 form available at the local RTO. The form should be duly filled and signed.
2) Medical – On the same CMV4 form, one has to get the signature and stamping done from a registered medical practitioner stating you are physically and mentally fit for driving.
3) NOC - The IDP has to be applied at the same RTO from where your Indian driving license has been issued. However, if you are living in a different city or state other than the one mentioned in your license, then a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ is required from your original license issuing authority to apply for IDP at a different RTO. With the centralized VAHAN4 in the process, things have eased out in certain states.
Fees
A fee of Rs 500 has to be submitted along with all the above mentioned documents to the RTO officer.
The IDP is delivered within a day or two, but depends on the efficiency of the local RTO. The IDP is valid for one year from the date of its issue.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Got Tired Midway Through the Honeymoon, Says Kajol
- MSI GF63 8RD Review: A No-Compromise Gaming Laptop, With a Seriously Cool Price Tag
- Nandamuri Harikrishna Dead: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati Mourn Loss of Telugu Actor
- NASA Has Shared The Images Of The Kerala Floods, Putting The Devastation in Perspective
- Stage Fright, What’s That? India’s Fresh-Faced Shooters Leave Indelible Mark at Asian Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...