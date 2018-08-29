How to Obtain International Driving License in India – Step by Step Guide

As more and more Indians are traveling globally, both for work related opportunities and leisure activities, they are looking for avenues to experience a country in a different way. One such way to explore a different place is self-drive around the country instead of using public transportation, as road-tripping brings a different kind of exposure altogether. While renting a self-drive car outside India is easy, you can’t drive a vehicle without proper documentation, more specifically License.Although the Indian driving license is not valid outside of India, International Driving License can be utilized to drive a car in various countries on a short term basis. Getting an IDP (Indian Driving Permit) is not that difficult and you can do that at your local Regional Transport Office. There are some procedures and documentations to obtain an IDP.Here’s a step-by-step guide, or Do-It-Yourself guide to apply and acquire an International Driving permit-1) Valid Indian Driving License – Without having a valid Indian driving license, you can’t apply for an IDP. The license should be valid till you return to India with over a month’s time remaining.2) Valid Indian Passport – One must possess a valid Indian passport with at least 6 months validity remaining before return to India.3) Flight Ticket - The RTO officer can ask for the country and confirmed return tickets from the country of the visit.4) Visa - A copy of the Visa of the country you will be driving is to be attached with the Form. If the host country is offering a ‘visa-on-arrival’ facility to the Indians, you have to attach a printout from the official website mentioning the provision of ‘visa-on-arrival facility for Indians’.5) Photographs - Four passport sized photographs needed.1) CMV4 Form - The Regional Transport Office requires you to fill the CMV4 form available at the local RTO. The form should be duly filled and signed.2) Medical – On the same CMV4 form, one has to get the signature and stamping done from a registered medical practitioner stating you are physically and mentally fit for driving.3) NOC - The IDP has to be applied at the same RTO from where your Indian driving license has been issued. However, if you are living in a different city or state other than the one mentioned in your license, then a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ is required from your original license issuing authority to apply for IDP at a different RTO. With the centralized VAHAN4 in the process, things have eased out in certain states.A fee of Rs 500 has to be submitted along with all the above mentioned documents to the RTO officer.The IDP is delivered within a day or two, but depends on the efficiency of the local RTO. The IDP is valid for one year from the date of its issue.