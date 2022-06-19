How to Pay Traffic Challan, Fine Online: Step-by-Step Guide for e-Challan Payment

Traffic violations are very common in India. If you have driven any kind of vehicle in your life, there is a high possibility that you will have violated traffic laws at some point in time. Most of the time we don’t pay the traffic challan due to the inconvenient and long-winding process involved in settling the challan. However, in this digital age standing in long lines to pay traffic fines is becoming a thing of the past. The Central government has introduced the e-challan system for better enforcement of traffic laws.

Now, the traffic law violators, those with a ticket in their name, can easily pay their challan online from anywhere. The e-challan system features a user-friendly website, which will help citizens enter their challan details and pay their challan at their convenience.

The e-challan is an electronic version of the challans issued to collect fines. Earlier, a physical receipt used to be issued for any traffic violations while in the new system, an electronic copy of the receipt will be sent.

The government’s primary goal for introducing the e-challan system is to increase transparency and improve services for the Indian citizens. Additionally, the CCTV-enabled e-challan system plays a key role in reducing the number of road accidents in India.

Each state has its own website for paying the e-challan online and the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced this online payment system for traffic violations.

You can pay your traffic challan easily online by following these steps:

Step 1

Go to the website to pay the e-challan.

Step 2

enter your challan number, vehicle number, or driving licence number. After that, you need to enter the captcha code on the main page and then click on get details.

Step 3

Check the details of the traffic offence and its challan and then proceed to pay the amount.

