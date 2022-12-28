How To Reschedule Your Train Journey Without Paying Cancellation Charges

It often happens that you book a train ticket for travel but due to some unforeseen circumstances, you are not able to travel on the scheduled date. Cancelling a purchased ticket also leads to some financial loss as the railway charges some fees from you as a cancellation charge. However, you can avoid paying a cancellation charge if you think you can reschedule your journey on an earlier or a later date.

According to railway policy, you can move a ticket’s date ahead or prepone it. You must do this, 48 hours before the train departs by turning in your ticket at the reservation desk. Additionally, you need to request a new date at the same time. During this time, you can also upgrade the class. The date and class are modified once the application has been submitted. The date can be changed without incurring any fees. You must pay the difference between the two fares if the class is being changed.

You can also change the station from where you want to board the train. For this, you have to apply to the Chief Reservation Supervisor or the Reservation Supervisor on duty before the preparation of the first chart of the train. You can do this at the Passenger Reservation Center during working hours. Apart from this, this work can also be completed through the IRCTC website and 139. This facility is available for trains booked both through the Reservation Center and online.

You can do so from within the train itself if you want to make your trip longer. You must speak with the ticket-checking personnel regarding this. You can do this work before the train arrives at the station where you intended to exit earlier or even there. TTE shall be responsible for recovering any additional fees for the long trip. In a similar vein, you can switch classes while travelling by contacting TTE.

