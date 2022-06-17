CHANGE LANGUAGE
Howrah-Bikaner-Howrah Weekly Express Train To Halt At Sasaram Station From This Date
1-MIN READ

Howrah-Bikaner-Howrah Weekly Express Train To Halt At Sasaram Station From This Date

The stoppage will be for a few minutes only.

The step will greatly benefit the commuters during their journey.

News Desk

The Indian Railways always tries to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the passengers on their train journey. Now, another passenger-friendly step has been taken by the North Western Railway, and it will greatly benefit the commuters during their journey.

The North Western Railway has decided to give the Howrah-Bikaner-Howrah weekly Express train service an additional halt at the Sasaram station from June 20 for the convenience of passengers.

Zonal Railways has decided that the Howrah-Bikaner-Howrah weekly Express train service will halt at the Sasaram station from June 20. The stoppage will be for a few minutes only.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, Train No. 12371 Howrah-Bikaner Weekly Express will arrive at Sasaram station at 3:56 pm and depart at 3:58 pm from June 20.

Similarly, Train No. 12372 Bikaner-Howrah Weekly Express will arrive at Sasaram station at 7:28 am and depart at 7:30 am on June 20. This train is being given an additional stoppage in both directions for six months, which can also be extended after review.

first published:June 17, 2022, 18:31 IST